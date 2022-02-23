Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homecoming: A Service Member's Experience with FEML

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kaley Gee shares her experience utilizing funded environmental and morale leave (FEML), February 23, 2022, Okinawa, Japan. FEML is a Department of Defense program that allows eligible service members and their dependents stationed overseas to fly back to the United States for free on a military aircraft. Gee is a native of Sarasota, FL. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Carla O).

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 23:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: SARASOTA, FL, US

    This work, Homecoming: A Service Member's Experience with FEML, by Sgt Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Families
    Homecoming
    COVID
    FEML
    Funded Environmental Morale Leave

