    129th Rescue Wing Celebrate Women's History Month

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, honors Women's History Month with a video recognizing those that paved way, March 6, 2022. The video also features unit members reflecting about Women's History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard video produced by 129th Rescue Wing Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 19:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833687
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-F3881-001
    Filename: DOD_108845976
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    Womens History Month
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing

