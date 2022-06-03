The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, honors Women's History Month with a video recognizing those that paved way, March 6, 2022. The video also features unit members reflecting about Women's History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard video produced by 129th Rescue Wing Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 19:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833687
|VIRIN:
|220306-Z-F3881-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108845976
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 129th Rescue Wing Celebrate Women's History Month, by SrA Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT