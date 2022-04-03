U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Nelson, an emergency management specialist with the 129th Civil Engineer Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, discusses the importance of routine chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training, March 4, 2022, at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California. The training is required for Airmen every two years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 19:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833684
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-FD650-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_108845899
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 129th Rescue Wing holds CBRN training, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
