    129th Rescue Wing holds CBRN training

    MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Nelson, an emergency management specialist with the 129th Civil Engineer Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, discusses the importance of routine chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training, March 4, 2022, at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California. The training is required for Airmen every two years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 19:12
    Location: MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing holds CBRN training, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California

    emergency management
    chemical suits
    gas masks
    readiness training
    CBRN training
    129th Civil Engineer Squadron

