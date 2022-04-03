129th Rescue Wing holds CBRN training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Nelson, an emergency management specialist with the 129th Civil Engineer Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, discusses the importance of routine chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training, March 4, 2022, at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California. The training is required for Airmen every two years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)