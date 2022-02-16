Air University’s Innovation Center and MGMWERX partnered with the 187th Fighter Wing and the 908th Airlift Wing to provide Auburn University students with a C-130 Hercules loading demo and C-17 Globemaster static to continue Agile Combat Employment through education and innovative efforts Feb. 16, 2022 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 16:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833677
|VIRIN:
|021622-F-ZZ966-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108845843
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air University host loading demo, by TSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT