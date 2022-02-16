Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air University host loading demo

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University’s Innovation Center and MGMWERX partnered with the 187th Fighter Wing and the 908th Airlift Wing to provide Auburn University students with a C-130 Hercules loading demo and C-17 Globemaster static to continue Agile Combat Employment through education and innovative efforts Feb. 16, 2022 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833677
    VIRIN: 021622-F-ZZ966-0001
    Filename: DOD_108845843
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air University host loading demo, by TSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Auburn University
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    908th Airlift Wing
    MGMWERX
    Agile Combat Employment

