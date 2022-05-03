AZNG Senior Enlisted Advisor Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sergeant Major Fidel Zamora Jr., Arizona National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor relinquished command duties after 2 years of service to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Buelow Saturday at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix on Mar. 5, 2022. Zamora had a long successful career in many positions including First Sergeant of the 91st Civil Support Team, Command Sergeant Major of the 198th Regional Support Group and most recently the Arizona National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor. Zamora reminisces about his 32 years leading Soldiers and where he comes from.