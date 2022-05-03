AZNG Senior Enlisted Advisor Change of Command

Command Sergeant Major Fidel Zamora Jr., Arizona National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor relinquished command duties after 2 years of service to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Buelow Saturday at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix on Mar. 5, 2022. Zamora had a long successful career in many positions including First Sergeant of the 91st Civil Support Team, Command Sergeant Major of the 198th Regional Support Group and most recently the Arizona National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor. Zamora reminisces about his 32 years leading Soldiers and where he comes from.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833675
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-FX017-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108845837
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
