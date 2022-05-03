Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Senior Enlisted Advisor Change of Command

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sergeant Major Fidel Zamora Jr., Arizona National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor relinquished command duties after 2 years of service to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Buelow Saturday at Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix on Mar. 5, 2022. Zamora had a long successful career in many positions including First Sergeant of the 91st Civil Support Team, Command Sergeant Major of the 198th Regional Support Group and most recently the Arizona National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor. Zamora reminisces about his 32 years leading Soldiers and where he comes from.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833675
    VIRIN: 220305-A-FX017-1001
    Filename: DOD_108845837
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 

    This work, AZNG Senior Enlisted Advisor Change of Command, by SGT Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Soldiers
    Change of Command
    Arizona Army National Guard
    AZNG
    CSM Zamora

