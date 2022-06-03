Select clips from the promotion of United States Air National Guard Major Benjamin Garland at Buckley Space Force Base, in Aurora, Colorado on March 6th 2022.
Clips include:
United States Air Force (USAF) Major Charissa Kopecko promoting Benjamin Garland to the Major
Major Garland's family pinning on his rank.
USAF (retired) Colonel Hal Garland swearing in his grandson Major Benjamin Garland.
Major Benjamin Garland's remarks to those attending the ceremony.
(Colorado Air National Guard Video by First Lieutenant Benjamin Kimball)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833674
|VIRIN:
|220306-Z-CZ106-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108845835
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Colorado Air National Guard captain, former NFL player, promoted to major, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Kimball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT