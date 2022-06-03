Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Air National Guard captain, former NFL player, promoted to major

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Kimball 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    Select clips from the promotion of United States Air National Guard Major Benjamin Garland at Buckley Space Force Base, in Aurora, Colorado on March 6th 2022.

    Clips include:
    United States Air Force (USAF) Major Charissa Kopecko promoting Benjamin Garland to the Major

    Major Garland's family pinning on his rank.

    USAF (retired) Colonel Hal Garland swearing in his grandson Major Benjamin Garland.

    Major Benjamin Garland's remarks to those attending the ceremony.
    (Colorado Air National Guard Video by First Lieutenant Benjamin Kimball)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833674
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-CZ106-0001
    Filename: DOD_108845835
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado Air National Guard captain, former NFL player, promoted to major, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Kimball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Major Ben Garland NFL Air Force Academy

