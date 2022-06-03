Colorado Air National Guard captain, former NFL player, promoted to major

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Select clips from the promotion of United States Air National Guard Major Benjamin Garland at Buckley Space Force Base, in Aurora, Colorado on March 6th 2022.



Clips include:

United States Air Force (USAF) Major Charissa Kopecko promoting Benjamin Garland to the Major



Major Garland's family pinning on his rank.



USAF (retired) Colonel Hal Garland swearing in his grandson Major Benjamin Garland.



Major Benjamin Garland's remarks to those attending the ceremony.

(Colorado Air National Guard Video by First Lieutenant Benjamin Kimball)