    Firing Line Ready!

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 184th Sustainment Command and 298th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion shoot the M17 and M4 to meet qualification standards at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, March 4-6, 2022. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833667
    VIRIN: 220306-A-OE877-907
    PIN: 184
    Filename: DOD_108845662
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Hometown: MONTICELLO, MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firing Line Ready!, by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    M4
    M17
    Camp Shelby
    184th ESC
    MSARNG

