Soldiers of the 184th Sustainment Command and 298th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion shoot the M17 and M4 to meet qualification standards at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, March 4-6, 2022. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833667
|VIRIN:
|220306-A-OE877-907
|PIN:
|184
|Filename:
|DOD_108845662
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Hometown:
|MONTICELLO, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Firing Line Ready!, by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT