A short video piece in honor of USS Harry S. Truman's Black History Month observance.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 08:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833654
|VIRIN:
|220228-N-PA358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108845124
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman Celebrates Black History Month, by PO3 Donovan Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT