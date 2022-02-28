Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Harry S. Truman Celebrates Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Jarrett 

    USS Harry S Truman

    A short video piece in honor of USS Harry S. Truman's Black History Month observance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 08:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833654
    VIRIN: 220228-N-PA358-1001
    Filename: DOD_108845124
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman Celebrates Black History Month, by PO3 Donovan Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    BHM
    GiveEmHell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT