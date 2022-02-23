Army Reserve C/7-158th Aviation Regiment work with 405th EAES on MEDEVAC training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Charlie Company Dustoffs, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, from Fort Carson, Colorado, deployed to Camp Buehring, Kuwait, work with the Air Force 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on MEDEVAC training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2022. The cold and hot load training teaches MEDEVAC dustoff capabilities, the safety of the HH60-M Blackhawk helicopter, and how to safely load and unload a patient from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)