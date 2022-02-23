Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve C/7-158th Aviation Regiment work with 405th EAES on MEDEVAC training

    KUWAIT

    02.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Army Reserve Charlie Company Dustoffs, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, from Fort Carson, Colorado, deployed to Camp Buehring, Kuwait, work with the Air Force 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on MEDEVAC training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2022. The cold and hot load training teaches MEDEVAC dustoff capabilities, the safety of the HH60-M Blackhawk helicopter, and how to safely load and unload a patient from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 07:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833653
    VIRIN: 220223-F-FU631-2001
    Filename: DOD_108845106
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: KW

    This work, Army Reserve C/7-158th Aviation Regiment work with 405th EAES on MEDEVAC training, by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    ASAB
    405th EAES
    Army Reserve C/7-158th Aviation Regiment

