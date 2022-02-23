Army Reserve Charlie Company Dustoffs, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, from Fort Carson, Colorado, deployed to Camp Buehring, Kuwait, work with the Air Force 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on MEDEVAC training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2022. The cold and hot load training teaches MEDEVAC dustoff capabilities, the safety of the HH60-M Blackhawk helicopter, and how to safely load and unload a patient from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 07:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833653
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-FU631-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108845106
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve C/7-158th Aviation Regiment work with 405th EAES on MEDEVAC training, by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS
