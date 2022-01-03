video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833652" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ali Al Salem Air Base Marauders commemorate Women's History Month, Mar. 01, 2022. Women's History Month was established when Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9, which identified the month of March 1987 as “Women’s History Month.” In the years following, Congress passed supplementary resolutions authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month. (Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)