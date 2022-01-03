Ali Al Salem Air Base Marauders commemorate Women's History Month, Mar. 01, 2022. Women's History Month was established when Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9, which identified the month of March 1987 as “Women’s History Month.” In the years following, Congress passed supplementary resolutions authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month. (Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 07:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833652
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-XC675-700
|Filename:
|DOD_108845095
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marauders commemorate Women's History Month, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
