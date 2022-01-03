Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauders commemorate Women's History Month

    KUWAIT

    03.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Ali Al Salem Air Base Marauders commemorate Women's History Month, Mar. 01, 2022. Women's History Month was established when Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9, which identified the month of March 1987 as “Women’s History Month.” In the years following, Congress passed supplementary resolutions authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month. (Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 07:03
    Location: KW

    USAFCENT
    Women's History Month
    deployment
    Marauders

