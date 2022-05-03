Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony B-Roll Part 2

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pacific an the Philippine Army kick off the start of Salaknib 2022 at Fort Magsaysay, March 05, 2022. The annual exercise aims to enhance the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and Philippine Army. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833649
    VIRIN: 220305-A-JV239-657
    Filename: DOD_108845052
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony B-Roll Part 2, by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib2022

