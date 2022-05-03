Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pacific an the Philippine Army kick off the start of Salaknib 2022 at Fort Magsaysay, March 05, 2022. The annual exercise aims to enhance the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and Philippine Army. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez/28th Public Affairs Detachment)