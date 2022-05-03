U.S. Army Pacific an the Philippine Army kick off the start of Salaknib 2022 at Fort Magsaysay, March 05, 2022. The annual exercise aims to enhance the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and Philippine Army. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 04:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833647
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-JV239-239
|Filename:
|DOD_108845050
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Salaknib 2022 Opening Ceremony, by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
