    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    eNavFit is the Navy's new interface for conducting evaluations and fitness reports as a replacement for NAVFIT98A. For more information visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/.../Performance.../eNAVFIT/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833635
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1022
    Filename: DOD_108844813
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, eNavFit is the Navy's new interface for conducting evaluations and fitness reports as a replacement for NAVFIT98A., by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

