Think back to where you were a year or two years ago. What has changed in your life? What improved? When you think back to the progress you’ve already made, it makes it that much easier to begin tackling your next goal.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 19:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833631
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1018
|Filename:
|DOD_108844807
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Culture of Excellence, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
