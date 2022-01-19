Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culture of Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Think back to where you were a year or two years ago. What has changed in your life? What improved? When you think back to the progress you’ve already made, it makes it that much easier to begin tackling your next goal.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833631
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1018
    Filename: DOD_108844807
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Culture of Excellence, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS

