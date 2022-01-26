video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As we roll into 2022, we want to take a moment to recognize the anniversary of Task Force One Navy (TF1N). Over the past year we have worked diligently to address TF1N’s recommendations, which have now become enduring initiatives. As we continue to push DEI efforts forward, we invite you to check out some of the initiatives that are currently implemented and leave a comment or DM us with thoughts about current DEI efforts and ideas for future DEI initiatives!