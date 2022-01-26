As we roll into 2022, we want to take a moment to recognize the anniversary of Task Force One Navy (TF1N). Over the past year we have worked diligently to address TF1N’s recommendations, which have now become enduring initiatives. As we continue to push DEI efforts forward, we invite you to check out some of the initiatives that are currently implemented and leave a comment or DM us with thoughts about current DEI efforts and ideas for future DEI initiatives!
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 19:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833629
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_108844792
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Anniversary of Task Force One Navy (TF1N), by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT