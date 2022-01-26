Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Anniversary of Task Force One Navy (TF1N)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    As we roll into 2022, we want to take a moment to recognize the anniversary of Task Force One Navy (TF1N). Over the past year we have worked diligently to address TF1N’s recommendations, which have now become enduring initiatives. As we continue to push DEI efforts forward, we invite you to check out some of the initiatives that are currently implemented and leave a comment or DM us with thoughts about current DEI efforts and ideas for future DEI initiatives!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833629
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1016
    Filename: DOD_108844792
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Anniversary of Task Force One Navy (TF1N), by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT