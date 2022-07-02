How to PAUSE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833624" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Awards are one of the best ways to recognize outstanding performance from your personnel. When engaging with performance evaluations and subsequently the reception of awards to high caliber personnel, it’s important to implement steps that improve diversity in the Navy. Use the PAUSE model to check damaging behaviors when engaging in performance evaluations.