How to PAUSE

Awards are one of the best ways to recognize outstanding performance from your personnel. When engaging with performance evaluations and subsequently the reception of awards to high caliber personnel, it’s important to implement steps that improve diversity in the Navy. Use the PAUSE model to check damaging behaviors when engaging in performance evaluations.
