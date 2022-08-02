Open Comms on Inclusion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Discussing inclusivity can be difficult, but these conversations are necessary to foster connectedness in our Navy. In order for our teams to heal and build trust, leaders must lead, listen, and advocate for change. Here are some questions to start open communication.​

TIP: The focus should be on listening to hear, to understand, to empathize and to show respect vice listening to respond!