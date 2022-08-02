Open Comms on Inclusion

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussing inclusivity can be difficult, but these conversations are necessary to foster connectedness in our Navy. In order for our teams to heal and build trust, leaders must lead, listen, and advocate for change. Here are some questions to start open communication.​
    TIP: The focus should be on listening to hear, to understand, to empathize and to show respect vice listening to respond!

