    You Asked: What are the reasons behind the changes to tuition assistance?

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    ICYMI our Town Hall with CNP and Fleet K on Tuesday, here's Fleet's answer to MC3 Tillie's question: What are the reasons behind the changes to tuition assistance?
    To watch the entire Town Hall, click here: https://fb.watch/beynr7FUDR/

