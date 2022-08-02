Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culture of Excellence: Equity

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Equity is about supporting your fellow Sailors in accessing the resources they need to succeed AND working to mitigate barriers that may hinder their success. What is something you can do today to support equity across the Fleet?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 19:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833618
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1006
    Filename: DOD_108844781
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

