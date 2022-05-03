Senior Airman Joseph Granger, a fire fighter at the 187th Fighter Wing, ops checks various firefighter equipment at Dannelly Field, Alabama, March 5th, 2022. Acting as the firemen of the Air Force, Fire Protection specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. Upholding our mission to ensure the safety of others, these specialists don’t just act on Air Force bases, but assist civilian fire departments when needed as well. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)
|03.05.2022
|03.05.2022 16:12
|B-Roll
|833608
|220305-Z-VZ654-001
|DOD_108844691
|00:03:48
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|1
|1
This work, 187th Fighter Wing Fire Department B-roll, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
