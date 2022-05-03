Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    187th Fighter Wing Fire Department B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joseph Granger, a fire fighter at the 187th Fighter Wing, ops checks various firefighter equipment at Dannelly Field, Alabama, March 5th, 2022. Acting as the firemen of the Air Force, Fire Protection specialists deal with everything from brush fires to burning rocket fuel and hazardous material fires. Upholding our mission to ensure the safety of others, these specialists don’t just act on Air Force bases, but assist civilian fire departments when needed as well. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833608
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108844691
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 187th Fighter Wing Fire Department B-roll, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    fire fighter
    Alabama National Guard
    Air Force
    Alabama Air National Guard
    Fire Protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT