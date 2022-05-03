Commander, Naval facilities Engineering Systems Command and Chief of Civil Engineers, Rear Adm. John Korka, and Force Master Chief of the Seabees Delbert Terrell Jr. present a message to celebrate the Seabee Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833605
|VIRIN:
|220305-N-LH273-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108844627
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Celebrates Seabee Birthday, by PO1 Adam Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT