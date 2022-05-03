Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Celebrates Seabee Birthday

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Brock 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Commander, Naval facilities Engineering Systems Command and Chief of Civil Engineers, Rear Adm. John Korka, and Force Master Chief of the Seabees Delbert Terrell Jr. present a message to celebrate the Seabee Birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833605
    VIRIN: 220305-N-LH273-2001
    Filename: DOD_108844627
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Celebrates Seabee Birthday, by PO1 Adam Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Seabees
    #Birthday
    #Wreath Laying

