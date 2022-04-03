Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sittin' with CSM Brian T. Bertazon

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Chen 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    MIRC CSM Bertazon' discusses his MI career as geospatial engineer. He also talks about what the Army Reserve has done for him.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 14:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 833604
    VIRIN: 220304-A-SC088-985
    Filename: DOD_108844626
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sittin' with CSM Brian T. Bertazon, by SFC Samuel Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

