MIRC CSM Bertazon' discusses his MI career as geospatial engineer. He also talks about what the Army Reserve has done for him.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 14:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833604
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-SC088-985
|Filename:
|DOD_108844626
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sittin' with CSM Brian T. Bertazon, by SFC Samuel Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
