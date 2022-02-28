Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Mural Unveiling at PSAB

    SAUDI ARABIA

    02.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of Prince Sultan Air Base celebrate the last day of Black History Month alongside leadership with an unveiling of the newest T-wall mural.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 06:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833570
    VIRIN: 220228-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108844412
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SA

    Diversity
    Black History Month
    Inclusion
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378AEW

