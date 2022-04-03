Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Striker Brigade bring mortars to Cobra Gold

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOP BURI, LOPBURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and Royal Thai Army soldiers with the 112th Infantry Regiment, Royal Thai Army, conduct M1129 Stryker mortar systems training during a combined arms live fire exercise as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in the Lopburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mar 4, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-roll by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833563
    VIRIN: 220304-A-XA372-0100
    Filename: DOD_108844339
    Length: 00:07:51
    Location: LOP BURI, LOPBURI PROVINCE, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Striker Brigade bring mortars to Cobra Gold, by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    cobragold
    ExerciseCobraGold
    RoyalThaiArmedForces
    CobraGold2022
    ExerciseCobraGold22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT