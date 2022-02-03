Members of the Estonian and U.S. Air Force partner together to refuel an F-35 Lighting II aircraft, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 2, 2022.
|03.02.2022
|03.05.2022 02:35
|B-Roll
|833555
|220302-F-YM277-7001
|DOD_108844191
|00:01:21
|ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
|3
|3
This work, Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel F-35, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
