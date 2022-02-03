Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel F-35

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    03.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Estonian and U.S. Air Force partner together to refuel an F-35 Lighting II aircraft, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 2, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 02:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833555
    VIRIN: 220302-F-YM277-7001
    Filename: DOD_108844191
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel F-35, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    multinational
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    europeansupport2022

