WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany proudly spotlights Albany native Captain Andrea Hall, the first black woman promoted to fire captain in the history of the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department.
03.03.2022
03.04.2022
|Video Productions
|833553
|220303-M-FX029-186
|DOD_108844154
|00:07:59
ALBANY, GA, US
|1
|1
