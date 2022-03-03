Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany proudly spotlights Albany native Captain Andrea Hall, the first black woman promoted to fire captain in the history of the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department.

    #WomensHistoryMonth

