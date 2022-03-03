Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRREL tests Tripline capabilities during AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Cold Region Research Engineering Lab (CRREL) personnel test Tripline capabilities during U.S. Northern Command's Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2022. Tripline is a state-of-the-art early warning system for airborne threats. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 19:13
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    NORTHCOM
    Exercise
    Experiment
    Alaskan Command
    AE22
    ARCTIC EDGE 22

