Cold Region Research Engineering Lab (CRREL) personnel test Tripline capabilities during U.S. Northern Command's Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2022. Tripline is a state-of-the-art early warning system for airborne threats. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833546
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-CQ002-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108843983
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CRREL tests Tripline capabilities during AE22, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
