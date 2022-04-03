Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Tiger 22-01 tests Contingency Location communications

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Wing and 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing tests communications and logistics at Avon Park, Florida, which acted as a contingency location for exercise Ready Tiger 22-01, Feb 28-March 3, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 19:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833535
    VIRIN: 220304-F-HU126-1002
    Filename: DOD_108843758
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ACE
    Base Defense
    93rd AGOW
    lethality
    Agile Combat Employment
    Ready Tiger 22-01

