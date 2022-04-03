Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Reveille

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Women of the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow ceremoniously kicked off ‘Women’s History Month’ with a reveille ceremony this morning at the Norma Brown building east flag pole.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:56
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Women's History Month
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    reveille

