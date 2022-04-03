Soldiers from USARCENT hold a ceremony honoring the legacy and contributions of female service members throughout the history of the U.S. military. This year's theme is "Women providing healing, promoting hope.
Guest speakers in B-Roll:
03:36
Lt Gen. Ronald Clark, Commander, USARCENT
04:17
Command Sgt. Maj Erin Hicks, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Moncrief Army Health Clinic
05:06
Carrie Hoshour, Urgent Care Manager, Colonial Urgent Care
05:40
Col (R) Kimberlee Aiello
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833530
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-SG547-668
|Filename:
|DOD_108843706
|Length:
|00:06:13
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT Women's History Month Observance: Women providing healing, promoting hope, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
