    USARCENT Women's History Month Observance: Women providing healing, promoting hope

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers from USARCENT hold a ceremony honoring the legacy and contributions of female service members throughout the history of the U.S. military. This year's theme is "Women providing healing, promoting hope.
    Guest speakers in B-Roll:
    03:36
    Lt Gen. Ronald Clark, Commander, USARCENT
    04:17
    Command Sgt. Maj Erin Hicks, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Moncrief Army Health Clinic
    05:06
    Carrie Hoshour, Urgent Care Manager, Colonial Urgent Care
    05:40
    Col (R) Kimberlee Aiello

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833530
    VIRIN: 220304-A-SG547-668
    Filename: DOD_108843706
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Women's History Month Observance: Women providing healing, promoting hope, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Women's Army Corps
    Women's History Month
    promoting hope
    Women providing healing

