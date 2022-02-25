Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Airmen and civilians from Headquarters Pacific Air Forces host a remembrance event in honor of deceased World War II veteran, TSgt. (ret) Durward Swanson at the Courtyard of Heroes on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 833528
    VIRIN: 220302-F-EA289-0001
    Filename: DOD_108843694
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt. (ret.) Durward Swanson Remembrance Event, by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces

