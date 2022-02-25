TSgt. (ret.) Durward Swanson Remembrance Event

Airmen and civilians from Headquarters Pacific Air Forces host a remembrance event in honor of deceased World War II veteran, TSgt. (ret) Durward Swanson at the Courtyard of Heroes on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 25, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 16:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|833528
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-EA289-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108843694
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
