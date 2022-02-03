March 02, 2022 - Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade took part in the Military Appreciation Night at the KSU Women's Basketball Game at the Bramlage Coliseum, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833518
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-RB538-557
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108843412
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, KS, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KSU Women's Basketball Team invites the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade to Military Appreciation Night, by SGT Keegan Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
