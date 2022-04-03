17th Training Wing Annual Awards

Select members of the 17th Training Wing were honored by base leadership in an annual awards ceremony at the McNease Convention Center on Mar. 4.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|833514
|VIRIN:
|220304-F-DX569-776
|Filename:
|DOD_108843294
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
