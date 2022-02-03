2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 Mass Casualty Drill

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 participate in a mass casualty drill during Combat Logistics Battalion 24's field exercise in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 3, 2022. The field exercise allows Marines and Sailors the opportunity to train in a controlled, realistic environment while rehearsing the coordination of foreign humanitarian assistance in the event of a natural disaster or contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adaezia Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833513
|VIRIN:
|220302-M-QY799-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108843288
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
