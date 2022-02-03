2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 Mass Casualty Drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 participate in a mass casualty drill during Combat Logistics Battalion 24's field exercise in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 3, 2022. The field exercise allows Marines and Sailors the opportunity to train in a controlled, realistic environment while rehearsing the coordination of foreign humanitarian assistance in the event of a natural disaster or contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adaezia Chavez)