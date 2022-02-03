Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 Mass Casualty Drill

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Adaezia Chavez 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 participate in a mass casualty drill during Combat Logistics Battalion 24's field exercise in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 3, 2022. The field exercise allows Marines and Sailors the opportunity to train in a controlled, realistic environment while rehearsing the coordination of foreign humanitarian assistance in the event of a natural disaster or contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adaezia Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833513
    VIRIN: 220302-M-QY799-2001
    Filename: DOD_108843288
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 Mass Casualty Drill, by Sgt Adaezia Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VMM-162
    U.S. Navy Sailors
    Mass Casualty drill
    Corpsmen
    2nd Medical Battalion

