Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with CWO Jakubowski regarding NATO alliences and Enhanced Air Policing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LASK, POLAND

    04.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    CWO Michal Jakubowski gives prepared statement on NATO, as well as the importance of NATO alliences, training todgether, conducting enhaced Air Policing, and working with the 336th and 493rd Fighter Squadrons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 13:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 833506
    VIRIN: 220304-F-TL453-3001
    Filename: DOD_108843228
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: LASK, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with CWO Jakubowski regarding NATO alliences and Enhanced Air Policing, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    32nd Tactical Air Base
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT