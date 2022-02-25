19th LRS conducts deployment readiness exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted a deployment readiness exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Feb. 25, 2022. During the exercise, Airmen were issued mobility bags and processed through a personnel deployment function line. The PDF line was manned by several units and base agencies to ensure Airmen were eligible and ready to deploy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)