The 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted a deployment readiness exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Feb. 25, 2022. During the exercise, Airmen were issued mobility bags and processed through a personnel deployment function line. The PDF line was manned by several units and base agencies to ensure Airmen were eligible and ready to deploy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833498
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-CJ696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108843095
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 19th LRS conducts deployment readiness exercise, by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT