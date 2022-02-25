Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th LRS conducts deployment readiness exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted a deployment readiness exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Feb. 25, 2022. During the exercise, Airmen were issued mobility bags and processed through a personnel deployment function line. The PDF line was manned by several units and base agencies to ensure Airmen were eligible and ready to deploy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 833498
    VIRIN: 220225-F-CJ696-1001
    Filename: DOD_108843095
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th LRS conducts deployment readiness exercise, by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    deployment readiness
    19th AW
    19th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT