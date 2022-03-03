U.S. Air Force CMSgt Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, and TSgt Anna Boisvert, with the Women's History Month Committee, talk about how women have influenced CMSgt Shaffer throughout his life on March 3, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Women's History Month is annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton).
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 13:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833456
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-GW597-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108842791
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Interview with CMSgt Shaffer, by SrA Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
