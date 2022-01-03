U.S. Air Force MSgt Brandi Gray with the Women's History Month Committee, announces the start of Women's History Month on March 1, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Women's History Month is annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 13:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|833454
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-GW597-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842789
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Intro, by SrA Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
