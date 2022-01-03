Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Intro

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force MSgt Brandi Gray with the Women's History Month Committee, announces the start of Women's History Month on March 1, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Women's History Month is annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 13:48
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US

    Women's History Month
    WHM

