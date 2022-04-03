Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aliviah Williams 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    The Peterson_Schriever Garrison celebrates Women's History Month by recognizing some of the leading women in the garrison. The month of March has been recognized as Women's History Month since 1981. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Aliviah Williams and Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833452
    VIRIN: 220301-F-X1914-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842787
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month, by A1C Aliviah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Peterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Women's History
    P-S GAR

