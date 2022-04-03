video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833452" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Peterson_Schriever Garrison celebrates Women's History Month by recognizing some of the leading women in the garrison. The month of March has been recognized as Women's History Month since 1981. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Aliviah Williams and Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)