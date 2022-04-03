Family portrait of NATO Secretary General and the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers
BELGIUM
03.04.2022
Courtesy Video
Family portrait of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers during the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 4 March 2022
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833428
|VIRIN:
|220304-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842587
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Family portrait of NATO Secretary General and the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers
LEAVE A COMMENT