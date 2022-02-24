Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Titans: MSgt Mitchell B-roll (Full interview)

    1, TURKEY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Master Sgt. Latoya Mitchell, 39th Contracting Squadron base infrastructure flight chief, expresses her experience as a black female in the Air Force during an interview with American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2022. Mitchell wanted to include more diversity and representation of people of color serving in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833418
    VIRIN: 220224-F-DJ826-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842498
    Length: 00:16:57
    Location: 1, TR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Meet the Titans: MSgt Mitchell B-roll (Full interview), by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leaders
    diversity
    representation
    Black history month
    BHM

