Meet the Titans: MSgt Mitchell B-roll (Full interview)

Master Sgt. Latoya Mitchell, 39th Contracting Squadron base infrastructure flight chief, expresses her experience as a black female in the Air Force during an interview with American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2022. Mitchell wanted to include more diversity and representation of people of color serving in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)