    (B-ROLL) U.S. Army Tanks Deployed to Europe Conduct Live Fire Exercise in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Video by Pfc. Emma Mallon and Sgt. Brian Moody

    AFN Bavaria

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division are currently deployed to Europe. Soldiers from the 1/3 ABCT conducted a live fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams tank weapons systems on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on March 3, 2022.

    The European deployments supplement the more than 90,000 U.S. personnel already deployed to or based in Europe as part of our longstanding commitment to European security and to our close defense partnership with host nations. Collectively, these additional temporary forces are trained and equipped for a variety of missions to deter aggression, and to reassure and defend our allies.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 07:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833417
    VIRIN: 220303-A-GT592-741
    Filename: DOD_108842490
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, (B-ROLL) U.S. Army Tanks Deployed to Europe Conduct Live Fire Exercise in Germany, by PFC Emma Mallon and SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

