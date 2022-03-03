(B-ROLL) U.S. Army Tanks Deployed to Europe Conduct Live Fire Exercise in Germany

1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division are currently deployed to Europe. Soldiers from the 1/3 ABCT conducted a live fire exercise with M1A2 Abrams tank weapons systems on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on March 3, 2022.
The European deployments supplement the more than 90,000 U.S. personnel already deployed to or based in Europe as part of our longstanding commitment to European security and to our close defense partnership with host nations. Collectively, these additional temporary forces are trained and equipped for a variety of missions to deter aggression, and to reassure and defend our allies.
