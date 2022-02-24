B-Roll of Hanuman Guardian opening ceremony at the Infantry Center, Khao Noi, Kindom of Thailand, Feb. 24, 2022. Hanuman Guardian 2022 is the 11th iteration of the annual bilateral U.S. Army Pacific Theater Security Cooperation Program event conducted with the Royal Thai Army in coordination with United States Indo-Pacific Command. As part of the Pacific Pathways series, the goal of HG22 is to foster closer relationships, increase readiness, and enhance interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Marine Corps B-Roll by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 05:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833408
|VIRIN:
|220224-M-FS141-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842400
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|KHAO NOI, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll of Hanuman Guardian opening ceremony, by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
