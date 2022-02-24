video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of Hanuman Guardian opening ceremony at the Infantry Center, Khao Noi, Kindom of Thailand, Feb. 24, 2022. Hanuman Guardian 2022 is the 11th iteration of the annual bilateral U.S. Army Pacific Theater Security Cooperation Program event conducted with the Royal Thai Army in coordination with United States Indo-Pacific Command. As part of the Pacific Pathways series, the goal of HG22 is to foster closer relationships, increase readiness, and enhance interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Marine Corps B-Roll by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)