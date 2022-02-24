Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of Hanuman Guardian opening ceremony

    KHAO NOI, THAILAND

    02.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll of Hanuman Guardian opening ceremony at the Infantry Center, Khao Noi, Kindom of Thailand, Feb. 24, 2022. Hanuman Guardian 2022 is the 11th iteration of the annual bilateral U.S. Army Pacific Theater Security Cooperation Program event conducted with the Royal Thai Army in coordination with United States Indo-Pacific Command. As part of the Pacific Pathways series, the goal of HG22 is to foster closer relationships, increase readiness, and enhance interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Marine Corps B-Roll by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833408
    VIRIN: 220224-M-FS141-2001
    Filename: DOD_108842400
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KHAO NOI, TH

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Thailand
    Tropic Lightning
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian
    HG22

