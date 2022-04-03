Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doorstep statement by the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs at the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers

    BELGIUM

    03.04.2022

    Natochannel           

    Doorstep statement by the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan LIPAVSKÝ at the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers with Finland, Sweden and the EU in Brussels on 4 March 2022

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 04:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 833388
    VIRIN: 220304-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842295
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: BE

    FORMIN20220304

