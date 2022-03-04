US Secretary of State arrives at NATO HQ for the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers
BELGIUM
04.03.2022
Courtesy Video
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives at NATO headquarters for the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers with Finland, Sweden and the EU in Brussels on 4 March 2022
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 04:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833386
|VIRIN:
|220304-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842292
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
US Secretary of State arrives at NATO HQ for the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers
LEAVE A COMMENT