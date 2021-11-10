Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Misawa Security Demonstrates Winter Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.11.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Dec 28, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nathan S. Haines, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, cleans off a security vehicle properly and then pulls over Master-at-Arms 2nd class Mike Ramble, also assigned to NAF Misawa, for improperly cleaning off a security vehicle and driving. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 02:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833366
    VIRIN: 211228-N-AL214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108842211
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa Security Demonstrates Winter Safety, by SA Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Safety
    Misawa
    Master-at-Arms
    NAF Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT