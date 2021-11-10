NAF Misawa Security Demonstrates Winter Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MISAWA, Japan (Dec 28, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nathan S. Haines, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, cleans off a security vehicle properly and then pulls over Master-at-Arms 2nd class Mike Ramble, also assigned to NAF Misawa, for improperly cleaning off a security vehicle and driving. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)