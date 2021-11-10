MISAWA, Japan (Dec 28, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nathan S. Haines, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, cleans off a security vehicle properly and then pulls over Master-at-Arms 2nd class Mike Ramble, also assigned to NAF Misawa, for improperly cleaning off a security vehicle and driving. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 02:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833366
|VIRIN:
|211228-N-AL214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108842211
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Misawa Security Demonstrates Winter Safety, by SA Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS
