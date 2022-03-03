Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest performs at Point Mugu

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Video by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220303-N-AS200-0101 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 3, 2022) Navy Band Southwest's Brass Quintet performs onboard Naval Base Ventura Country (NBVC) during Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) change of command ceremony Mar. 3, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 21:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 833357
    VIRIN: 220303-N-AS200-0101
    PIN: 101
    Filename: DOD_108842021
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Navy Band Southwest performs at Point Mugu, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Navy Band Southwest
    New York New York
    Verbis
    NR-NPASE-W

