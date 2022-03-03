220303-N-AS200-0101 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Mar. 3, 2022) Navy Band Southwest's Brass Quintet performs onboard Naval Base Ventura Country (NBVC) during Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) change of command ceremony Mar. 3, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|833357
|VIRIN:
|220303-N-AS200-0101
|PIN:
|101
|Filename:
|DOD_108842021
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Band Southwest performs at Point Mugu, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
