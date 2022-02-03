Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive (30 Seconds)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Grady Fontana 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    (30 seconds) Rear Adm. Timothy Weber, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, launches the 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive for the San Diego Area to benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 18:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 833343
    VIRIN: 220303-N-IX266-0001
    Filename: DOD_108841929
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    navy marine corps relief society
    nmcrs
    adfd
    active duty fund drive 2022

