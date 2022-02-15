Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hood ERRE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Samantha Farlow 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    ERRE is a DoD directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical missions on the installation. Fort Hood will conduct its ERRE on March 15, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 17:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 833330
    VIRIN: 220215-A-BT322-1003
    Filename: DOD_108841779
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood ERRE, by Samantha Farlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    USAG Fort Hood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT