Fort Hood ERRE

ERRE is a DoD directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical missions on the installation. Fort Hood will conduct its ERRE on March 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|833330
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-BT322-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108841779
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
